Free PlayStation Plus PS 4 and PS 5 games for July

Sony has confirmed the free PlayStation Plus games that will be available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles during July 2021. This months games include A Plague Tale: Innocence, WWE 2K Battlegrounds and Black Ops 4 and will be available to play starting from July 6th 2021. If you haven’t already yet enjoyed the free PlayStation 4 and 5 games for June 2021, you have until Monday July 5th to add Star Wars: Squadrons and Operation: Tango to your game library, so don’t delay.

Adam Michel Senior Manager of Game Services Content at Sony Interactive Entertainment has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more about the dates they’ll be available to play. Also Virtua Fighter is available on PlayStation Plus for a second month, and is available to PlayStation Plus subscription members until Monday, August 2nd 2021.

“The PlayStation Plus games for July include thrilling firefights, wrestling superstars, intense horror, and martial arts action. Whether your tastes lie with first-person shooters (Call of Duty: Black Ops 4), over the top arcade punch ups (WWE 2K Battlegrounds), third-person survival horror (A Plague Tale: Innocence) or battling your way up global leaderboards (Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown), PlayStation Plus next month has something for you.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and A Plague Tale: Innocence are available to add to your console library starting Tuesday, July 6 until Monday, August 2. “

“The critically acclaimed adventure releases on PS5 with 4K native resolution, targeted 60 FPS, highly improved visuals, and fast loading – and makes its debut onto PlayStation Plus. Follow the tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history.

Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.”

Source : PSBlog

