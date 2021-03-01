PlayStation Plus games for March 2021 confirmed by Sony

PlayStation gamers will be pleased to know that Sony has now confirmed the games that will be made available this month during March 2021 to members of the PlayStation Plus subscription service. Free PlayStation games included in this months offerings include Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PS4, Remnant: From the Ashes for the PS4, Maquette for the PS5 and Farpoint for the PlayStation VR, with Destruction AllStars also available to download during March 2021 for the PlayStation 5.

Source : PlayStation blog

