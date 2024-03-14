Franklin Apple TV series premiers April 12th

Apple TV+ is set to premiere Franklin, a new eight-part limited TV series with Michael Douglas in the lead role, on April 12. The series, which Michael Douglas also executive produces, is adapted from Stacy Schiff’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America.” It dramatizes Benjamin Franklin’s crucial diplomatic mission to France during the American Revolution, highlighting his efforts to secure French support without any formal diplomatic training. The series will depict Franklin’s success in forging the Franco-American Alliance and negotiating peace with Great Britain, which were pivotal in America’s victory in the Revolution.

Franklin Apple TV series

Crafted from the pages of Stacy Schiff’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,” the series promises to deliver a rich and nuanced portrayal of the intricate negotiations and alliances that defined this era. With Michael Douglas not only leading the cast but also serving as an executive producer, his seasoned perspective enriches the storytelling, promising a series that is both informative and engaging.

The narrative unfolds with a stellar ensemble cast, including the talents of Noah Jupe, Thibault de Montalembert, and Ludivine Sagnier, who breathe life into the characters of 18th-century Europe. Their performances are poised to transport you to a time of political intrigue and bold ambitions.

“Franklin” will make its debut with an initial release of three episodes, followed by weekly installments that will keep you hooked and eager for more. This release strategy is designed to deepen your connection with the unfolding drama, allowing you to savor the significance of each development in the story.

As you watch “Franklin,” you’ll be treated to a narrative that is as educational as it is entertaining. The series offers a window into the resilience and ingenuity that have come to define the United States. It’s a chance to experience history through a dramatized retelling that is available exclusively on Apple TV+. So mark your calendars and prepare to be enthralled by a series that promises to be a highlight of the year’s television offerings.



