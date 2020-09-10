Fortnite players will not be able to use Apple IDs to sign in from tomorrow

Epic Games has revealed that Fortnite players who use Apple IDs to sign into their accounts will no longer be able to do this from tomorrow.

Epic has said that anyone who has previously signed up to the game with an Apple ID will need to update their account with an email address and password.

Apple will no longer allow users to sign into Epic Games accounts using “Sign In with Apple” as soon as September 11, 2020. If you have previously used “Sign In with Apple”, please update your Epic Games account email address and password immediately so that you can still login after September 11, 2020.

To maintain access to your account you need to update your email address with Epic Games.

Epic recently had it developer account shut down for violating Apple’s app store polices and the company is in a lawsuit against Apple. Apple are also suing Epic Games.

Source Epic

