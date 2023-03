Ford Ranger Wildtrak X and Tremor models unveiled (video)

Ford has revealed two new models in its Ranger lineup, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X and Tremor models, these new Rangers are wider and they get a number of upgrades over the standard models.

The Ranger Tremor vehicle is based on the XLT series and the Wiltrak X is based on the Wildtrack model, have a look at the video of these new Rangers below.

Europe’s best-selling pickup family 1 is now broader than ever, with our new Ranger Wildtrak X and Tremor models joining the line-up.

The classy-but-capable Ranger Wildtrak X builds on the popular Wildtrak model; Asphalt Black alloy wheels and exterior details, unique steel underbody protection, and optional LED auxiliary lights in the grille set it apart. Inside, there’s soft-touch suede with contrast Cyber Orange stitching, as well as Wildtrak X embroidery to add an exclusive feel.

Ranger Tremor is based on the XLT series, which farmers and foresters across Europe love. We’ve widened the wheelarches to cover the beefed-up suspension and added a tubular load bar that runs down the cargo bed for more practicality. Side steps and exposed tow hooks stick to the function-first theme, while easy-clean vinyl trim and extra pre-wired switches mean the cab’s ready for work.

You can find out more information about the new Ford Ranger Wildtrak X and Tremor models over at Ford at the link below.

Source Ford





