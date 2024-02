Ford Ranger MS-RT unveiled

Ford has unveiled a new version of its Ranger, the Ford Ranger MS-RT and they also unveiled its new Transit Custom MS-RT. The new MS-RTm models are now available to order from Ford Pro dealers in Europe.

Borrowing the best bits from the latest Transit Custom and Ranger, the two MS-RT models are a knockout mix of eye-catching design and souped-up engineering. The E-Transit Custom MS-RT is a powerhouse, sporting a 210kW (285PS) electric engine, making it the beefiest Transit Custom to hit the streets. Not to be outdone, the Ranger MS-RT packs a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, tweaked with custom suspension and wheels for top-notch road performance.

“We’re delighted to add MS-RT models to our Ford Pro portfolio, offering an exciting, halo option from the dealership for customers who need a commercial vehicle but also want to make a statement about their business,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro Europe. “More customers are wanting a work vehicle for the week but something that supports their lifestyle at the weekend. These new MS-RT vehicles are the perfect answer.”

You can find out more details about the new Ford Ranger MS-RT and the new Ford Transit Custom MS-RT over at the Ford website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for these new models.

