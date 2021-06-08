Ford Maverick compact truck is surprisingly affordable

After lots of rumors and more than a little teasing, Ford has officially revealed the 2022 Maverick compact pickup. The small truck slots into the Ford pickup hierarchy underneath the Ranger mid-size truck and the F-150 full-size truck. Typically, Ford trucks are very expensive, so it’s a surprise to hear that the Maverick will start at under $20,000 with a standard hybrid powertrain.

As standard, the pickup promises 40 mpg in the city and up to 500 miles of driving on a single tank of gas. At the base price, the vehicle also offers standard smart technology with an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. that also features Ford Co-Pilot360 technology, including Automatic Emergency Braking and automatic high beam headlamps.

The truck has a 1500 pound payload capacity with the standard hybrid powertrain providing 2000 pounds of towing. The optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost promises up to 4000 pounds of towing and can be had in all-wheel drive. The Maverick will be available starting this fall.

