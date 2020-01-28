Ford 3D Printed Lugnuts Use The Driver’s Voice

Thieves often target the wheels and tires of cars and trucks for theft. Ford has announced the development of a new higher security locking lug nut that uses 3D printing technology. The wheel lock can be made using a voiceprint of the driver, saying something at least a second long. The voiceprint is turned into a physical, printable pattern that is them printed as the pattern for the lock.

The locking lug nut and the key are printed together, and after they are separated, grinding is required before use. If the driver doesn’t want to use their voice, the locks could be made using patterns derived from things like the Mustang logo or a race track.

The locks have security features that prevent wax models from being made of the lock. It’s not clear when the locking lugnut and key might be available to purchase.

