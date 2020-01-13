3dRudder foot controller receives wireless connectivity from new Wireless Bridge

The new 3dRudder Wireless Bridge allows you to add wireless support to the 3dRudder foot motion controller for PC and is now available to purchase priced at $99 or €99 from the official 3dRudder online store.

The new foot controller module enables developers and businesses to create games and applications for wireless headsets that integrate native 3dRudder support, providing users with a natural motion experience. It is especially of great importance as hand tracking becomes the main interaction method.

“The 3dRudder vision for VR is that of games and experiences where hands are free of controllers to act naturally, and our foot motion controller is used to handle effortless and hyper intuitive movements at the feet. Here is the famous Oculus Train demo modified by 3dRudder. The helicopter type of motion in this video is achieved by using the 4 axes of the 3dRudder: forward/backward, left/right strafe, left/right turn, and up/down.”

“The ideal accessory would be gloves, not used to track hands and fingers as most startups working on gloves go for, but that do 3 things: provide haptic feedback for a sense of touch; offer force feedback for a sense of object grabbing (the fingers “wrap” around the object I’m holding in VR, be it a light saber or a ball); and temperature feedback for a sense of how cold or warm objects are).”

Source: TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals