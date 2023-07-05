Levante powerful origami inspired solar panel array

Levante is a unique solar panel that has been inspired by both origami and the folding solar panels on satellites. Launched via Kickstarter last month the project has already raised over $100,000 and is now entering its final week. The folding solar panels provide options for either 330w or 500w outputs.

Early bird rewards are now available for the innovative project from roughly $1121 or £952 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We partnered with nautical experts Sailing Uma to design and test Origami Solar Panel, working with top-tier Italian engineers to optimize its performance. Taking inspiration from the origami panels used on satellites and the modularity of Lego”

Origami inspired powerful, portable solar panel array

“Our power-to-weight ratio is the highest in the market, while the compactness when folded is better than any other panel available. The Origami Solar Panel is the perfect companion to bring even more energy to your journeys. UNFOLD Easily and quickly deploy the panel with our patented origami folding design. CHARGE Plug into your portable power station, your boat/van/car solar charge controller, or your micro-inverter at home”

If the Levante campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Levante origami solar Pamela Ray project play the promotional video below.

“With its versatility and lightweight, Origami Solar Panel is the most flexible power supplier for all your trips. Designed in Italy, with components sourced transparently and an incredible attention to details. Levante is the symbol of a new way of living. It’s the icon of a movement that is reshaping the concept of freedom, hard work and innovation.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the origami solar Pamela Ray, jump over to the official Levante crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



