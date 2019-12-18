Folding Motorola Razr 2019 gets unboxed (Video)

Motorola recently launched their new folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr 2019 and the handset features a folding display.

Now we get to have a good look at this new folding smartphone from Motorola in a new video from Unbox Therapy.

Asa reminder the Motorola Razr comes with a Snapdragon 710 processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset features a 6.18 inch display that feature a resolution of 876 x 2142 pixels, there is also a secondary display for when it is folded, this measures 2.7 inches and it has a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels.

The device also comes with a 2730 mAh battery and Android Pie, it has an 8 megapixel front facing camera for video calls and Selfies and a 12 megapixel rear camera.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

