ROG Tessen folding mobile controller for extra precision when gaming

If you are looking for extra precision when mobile gaming it might be time to upgrade to a mobile controller that promises to deliver a console-like experience right in the palm of your hands. The ROG Tessen Mobile Controller is designed to do just that. This isn’t just any gamepad; it’s a sophisticated, foldable, and highly customizable piece of technology that’s been crafted with the serious gamer in mind. With its unique design, compatibility with Android devices, and programmable features, the ROG Tessen is ready to transform how you play games on your mobile device.

The ROG Tessen is a dream come true for gamers who are always on the move. Its innovative foldable hinge allows the controller to be compacted to half its size, making it easy to carry around. This means you can dive into your favorite games wherever you are, without the hassle of lugging around a bulky controller. The convenience of this design is a significant advantage for those who want to game anytime, anywhere.

This controller is tailored for Android phone users, ensuring a perfect fit for your device, even if it’s in a protective case. The thoughtful design includes rubber support pads and an extended Type-C connector, which means you don’t have to remove your phone’s case to start playing. This seamless integration is a testament to the controller’s user-friendly approach.

Folding mobile controller

For competitive gamers, the ROG Tessen offers a secret weapon: two programmable rear paddles. These paddles allow you to perform complex commands quickly and effortlessly, giving you an edge in fast-paced games where every millisecond counts. This feature can be the difference between victory and defeat in competitive gaming scenarios.

One of the most frustrating aspects of mobile gaming is when your device’s battery starts to run low right in the middle of the action. The ROG Tessen eliminates this concern with its 18-watt passthrough charging port, which lets you charge your phone while you play. This means uninterrupted gaming sessions, free from the worry of a dying battery.

Comfort is key when you’re gaming for hours on end, and the ROG Tessen has been designed with this in mind. Its ergonomic shape is reminiscent of a traditional console controller, providing a familiar and comfortable grip that can make extended gaming sessions more enjoyable.

Features and benefits summary

Unique foldable design: ROG Tessen can be easily folded and slipped into a bag or pocket; it securely holds the phone in a landscape orientation and safeguards the Type-C ® connector from damage when installing the phone.

ROG Tessen can be easily folded and slipped into a bag or pocket; it securely holds the phone in a landscape orientation and safeguards the Type-C connector from damage when installing the phone. Compatible with phone cases: The rubber support pads and extended Type-C design allows users to plug-and-play, without having to remove the phone case. *

The rubber support pads and extended Type-C design allows users to plug-and-play, without having to remove the phone case. * Aluminum rear paddles: Programmable on the fly or within the Armoury Crate app, the paddles allow for easy execution of complex in-game commands.

Programmable on the fly or within the Armoury Crate app, the paddles allow for easy execution of complex in-game commands. 18W fast pass-through charging: Play and charge simultaneously to keep the phone battery topped up and ready for endless entertainment. *

Play and charge simultaneously to keep the phone battery topped up and ready for endless entertainment. * Console-grade controls: 22° range of movement and 18 mm-tall right stick offer finer, more precise control; the grip handles’ ergonomic, outward-extended design ensures comfort during long gaming sessions.

22° range of movement and 18 mm-tall right stick offer finer, more precise control; the grip handles’ ergonomic, outward-extended design ensures comfort during long gaming sessions. Mechanical switch for face buttons and D-pad: Exclusive mechanical switches ensure rapid response, clear tactile feedback, and long-lasting performance.

Exclusive mechanical switches ensure rapid response, clear tactile feedback, and long-lasting performance. Customizable Software and ROG Button ™ : Enjoy advanced customization via Armoury Crate; enable button remaps, adjust lighting, and configure the ROG Button to specific preferences.

Enjoy advanced customization via Armoury Crate; enable button remaps, adjust lighting, and configure the ROG Button to specific preferences. Aura RGB lighting: Enjoy unmatched personalization options with Aura RGB lighting to create an immersive gaming vibe.

When it comes to gaming, accuracy and precision are non-negotiable. The ROG Tessen excels in this area with its 18 mm ALPS joysticks and responsive mechanical switches. These high-quality components offer the tactile feedback and pinpoint accuracy needed to navigate intricate game environments or engage in intense combat situations.

Customization is at the heart of the ROG Tessen experience. Using the Armoury Crate software, you can remap buttons, personalize settings, and adjust lighting to suit your gaming style. This level of customization not only enhances your performance but also increases your enjoyment of the game.

The controller’s RGB lighting effects add another layer to the immersive gaming experience. These lights sync with your gameplay, creating a dynamic atmosphere that reflects the excitement of the action on your screen.

The ROG Tessen Mobile Controller is a significant upgrade for any mobile gamer. It combines portability, compatibility with Android devices, and a wealth of customization options to offer a gaming experience that rivals that of a console. Whether you’re playing casually or competing at a high level, the ROG Tessen is an indispensable addition to your mobile gaming arsenal.



