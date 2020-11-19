MAVRK Stinger ultra-light, streamlined hybrid fly fishing line system

After launching via a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign MAVRK Industries has officially announced the availability and launch of its new Stinger fly fishing line management system. The ultra-light, streamlined hybrid line-holding system based on euro-nymphing principals that gives Fly Fishing Anglers more tactile control for surgically accurate casting, better dead drifts, and increasing rod sensitivity when catching wild river trout.

If you missed out on the original Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign MAVRK is extended its the funding process and early bird pricing on Indiegogo via InDemand until the end of December 2020. After which MAVRK products will be available online through two channels: MAVRK’s online store and Amazon.

“MAVRK is proud to announce its first exclusive retail partnership with Trout Creek Outfitters—Lake Tahoe’s premier Fly Fishing shop located in the heart of historic downtown Truckee. Trout Creek Outfitters carries the full MAVRK lineup from Stingers to the Dual 3wt. Euro-nymphing Rod. As our partner, the shop will offer our first demo program where Anglers can experience the benefits firsthand.”

“Trout Creek Outfitters is proud to offer the MAVRK Stinger! This simple and lightweight fly line management system is a great asset for both the hard-core Euro-nymphing aficionado and the beginner Fly Caster alike. It’s easy to use… lightweight and strong. Less moving parts means more reliability, and in a sport with a lot overly complicated gear this is a breath of fresh air!” – Miles Zimmerman, owner of Trout Creek Outfitters.

