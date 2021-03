Flow Camper Casper conversion van is ready for life on the road

A company from Europe called Flow Camper takes the Volkswagen T6.1 van and converts it into a camper van called the Casper. The van is optimized for owners who want to go adventuring on the weekend or live out of a van full-time. Casper is a small and compact van that’s economical to drive and able to fit in a standard parking place.

Inside it has four seats that are movable and adjustable, as well as being able to be removed when needed. To keep food cold, Casper has a 30-liter compressor cooler. The van also features a pressurized water system with an outdoor shower, a two-burner stove, and a flexible bed. An optional tent can be fitted to the roof for two additional sleeping accommodations.

Buyers can choose optional all-wheel drive, a chassis optimized for roads, all-terrain tires, lithium batteries, and a solar system. An adventure package is also available as an option. The vehicle’s interior is mostly done in Nordic Spruce that can be covered in a colorful HPL coating. Pricing is unknown, but the build quality suggests the van would be on the higher end.

