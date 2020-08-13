Float Planter flower pot visually alerts you when your plants need watering

If like me you sometimes forget to water your plants, you may be interested in a new plant pot called the Float Planter which provides an easily recognizable alert when your plant could benefit from a little water. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique planter created by the team at AnyLeaf based in Devon in the United Kingdom.

Early bird pledges are now available from £23 offering a 34% saving off the recommended retail price. The Kickstarter campaign is successful worldwide shipping is expected to take place during April 2021.

“Forgetting to water your houseplants is a common problem. Sure, there are many plant pots that claim to water your plants for you, but you still need to remember to check their tiny indicators or complex apps, to know when they need refilling. We knew there had to be a better way… The Float Planter is different. It’s a plant pot that reveals its red rim when your plants need water. From a quick glance around your room, it’s obvious when to water your plants.”

“No more lifeless twigs, or pushing your fingers into soggy soil. Oh and the best part? There’s no electronics, apps or hassle. Simply water your plants when you see red! The Float Planter is a self-watering plant pot that waters your plants through a cotton wick. A floating cover hides the internal red pot from view. As the water level drops, so does the float – revealing the red rim when it’s time for a refill.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals