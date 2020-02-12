Flipboard TV video news service from $3 a month

Flipboard is in the process of launching a video news service available via a monthly subscription fee of $3 after a three-month free trial. Flipboard TV offers viewers a curated video service available inside Flipboard, featuring professionally-produced content across a variety of topical areas, including channels devoted to News, Business, Politics, Entertainment, and Technology. More than 100 publishers are available at launch on the service, which will be available initially only on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 line when it comes out on March 6th, 2020.

“We each choose to consume news—and get caught up on all the things we’re interested in—in different ways, whether it’s through social media, print journalism, and/or audio and video formats. You can already discover all of these things on Flipboard, but coming soon, we’re excited to introduce a new premium offering that brings together collections of videos from some of your favorite publishers and local TV stations. “

“For those interested in entertainment, you can enjoy videos from sources such as Variety, US Weekly, and Rolling Stone. If you’re looking for business videos, we have content from Barron’s, Bloomberg Media, The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and more; the Politics channel will deliver videos from The Recount and others; and local news will include KCRA (Sacramento, Calif.), WESH (Orlando, Fla.) and KCCI (Des Moines, Iowa.) “

Source : Flipboard

