Rocketbook Flip reusable notebook $32

Rocketbook have launched a new reusable notebook this week aptly named the Flip. Designed for classrooms, offices, and a variety of personal uses, the Flip mimics the design of a traditional steno pad with a top-bound spiral design. Flip also connects a variety of cloud services including Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive, Box, iCloud, Slack, email and more for easy organization, uploading, and sharing capabilities.

The 18 page usable notebook have lines on the front and a dotted grid on the rear so you can flip your format with the turn of the page. A blank version of the Flip will also be available providing a canvas for creativity. The Rocketbook Flip is available from today from the official website and also online retailers such as Amazon priced at $32.

“The Flip provides a classic pen and paper experience, but its eco-friendly design means no more wasted paper. Featuring Rocketbook’s patented reusable technology, the Flip’s synthetic paper allows you to write smoothly with a Pilot FriXion pen, marker, or highlighter and then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth, enabling you to use the notebook again and again.”

“Use the free Rocketbook app to scan your notes, transcribe your handwriting, and send to your favorite service. Then, erase and use it again. Seven symbols at the bottom of each page act as the magic “buttons” behind Rocketbook’s quick and easy cloud organization. First, assign each icon to the cloud destination of your choice. Then, when you mark that icon on your page, the Rocketbook app automatically beams your notes to the desired online location. The Rocketbook app also crops and enhances each page so your digital notes are even more crisp and vibrant than the real thing.”

Source : Rocketbook

