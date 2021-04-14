If you are searching for a kids lunchbox the new Flex & Lock modular, easy to clean kids lunchboxes might be with more investigation and are now available via Kickstarter in a range of different designs and colours. Together with a range of matching accessories offering the perfect solution to package kids lunches on a daily basis. The easy to clean design can be completely sterilised offering a safer choice for your kids. The kids lunchboxes have been specifically designed to help encourage healthy eating and a waste free lunch for your children.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the project play the promotional video below.

“Everyone enjoys leakproof containers but does not enjoy the mold growing in between the rubber seal & gasket in the lid. The best way to stop bacteria and mold growth is to wash all parts often which can be time-consuming and challenging. We took the “less is more” approach and took years to perfect our seal — unlike traditional lunchboxes, ours does not require rubber seals in the lid.”

“Safe sterilization of the FlexPlate™ is made possible, thanks to the FDA-approved platinum-grade silicone material we chose. The heat-resistant premium-grade material and its removable design make it microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher safe.”

“Flex & Lock Kids is a safer choice for parents and a fun lunchbox solution for kids. With an easy-to-clean design and fun & personalization-friendly cover, our BPA-FREE kids’ lunch box allows your child to enjoy a healthy lunch while enjoying interactive playtime using FlexCharms.”

Source : Kickstarter

