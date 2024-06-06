Fix iPhone Battery Drain With These Settings

We have an awesome video from iReviews that shows us how to fix iPhone battery drain by changing a range of settings on your device. The recent iOS 17.5.1 update has brought a range of new features and improvements to iPhone users. However, some users have reported increased battery drain after installing the update. To help mitigate this issue and extend your iPhone’s battery life, here are ten practical settings adjustments you can make:
Limit Refresh Rate
One of the most effective ways to conserve battery is to set your iPhone’s frame rate to 60 frames per second. Higher refresh rates, especially during graphic-intensive tasks like gaming or video playback, can quickly deplete your battery. To adjust this setting:
- Go to the Display & Brightness section in your iPhone’s settings
- Scroll down to the “Motion” section
- Toggle off the “Limit Frame Rate” option
Disable Keyboard Haptics
While the tactile feedback from keyboard haptics can enhance your typing experience, it also consumes additional battery power. To save battery, consider turning off haptic feedback:
- Navigate to the Sounds & Haptics section in your iPhone’s settings
- Scroll down to the “Keyboard Feedback” section
- Toggle off the “Haptic Feedback” option
Turn Off Always On Display
The always-on display feature keeps parts of your iPhone’s screen active even when not in use, which can significantly drain your battery. To conserve power, you can either disable this feature entirely or set it to display a black screen:
- Go to the Display & Brightness section in your iPhone’s settings
- Scroll down to the “Always On Display” section
- Select either “Off” or “Black Screen” depending on your preference
Disable Raise to Wake
The raise to wake feature automatically lights up your iPhone’s screen whenever you lift the device, which can lead to unnecessary battery usage if triggered unintentionally. To prevent accidental screen activation and save battery:
- Go to the Display & Brightness section in your iPhone’s settings
- Toggle off the “Raise to Wake” option
Turn Off AirDrop
AirDrop’s “bringing devices together” feature, which allows easy file sharing between Apple devices, can drain your battery even when not actively in use. To turn off AirDrop:
- Swipe down from the top-right corner of your iPhone’s screen to open the Control Center
- Press and hold the network settings card (the box with an airplane icon)
- Tap the AirDrop icon to toggle it off
Limit Lock Screen Widgets
While lock screen widgets provide convenient access to information at a glance, they can also consume additional battery power. To save battery, consider limiting or removing non-essential widgets from your lock screen:
- Press and hold on your iPhone’s lock screen to enter the lock screen gallery
- Tap the “Customize” button below your current lock screen
- Tap on a widget to remove or replace it with a more battery-efficient alternative
Manage Notifications
Frequent notifications from apps can cause your iPhone’s screen to constantly light up and consume data, draining your battery. To limit battery usage from notifications:
- Go to the Notifications section in your iPhone’s settings
- Tap on each app and customize its notification settings, such as turning off sounds or banners
- Consider disabling notifications entirely for non-essential apps
Adjust Email Fetch Settings
By default, your iPhone uses push notifications for emails, which means it constantly checks for new messages and can drain your battery. To conserve power, set your email fetch settings to manual or hourly instead:
- Go to the Mail section in your iPhone’s settings
- Tap on the “Accounts” option
- Select an email account and tap on it
- Under the “Fetch New Data” section, select either “Manual” or “Hourly”
Disable Screen Time Feature
The screen distance feature uses face scanning to determine if you’re looking at your iPhone’s screen, which can drain your battery. To prevent constant scanning and save power:
- Go to the Screen Time section in your iPhone’s settings
- Tap on the “Turn Off Screen Time” option at the bottom of the screen
- Confirm by tapping “Turn Off Screen Time” again in the pop-up window
Customize Location Services
Location tracking can significantly drain your iPhone’s battery, especially if multiple apps and system services are constantly accessing your location. To save power:
- Go to the Privacy section in your iPhone’s settings
- Tap on the “Location Services” option
- Review each app and system service and customize its location access settings
- Consider setting location access to “While Using” or “Never” for non-essential apps
By making these ten settings adjustments, you can optimize your iPhone’s battery life and mitigate the increased battery drain some users have experienced after the iOS 17.5.1 update. While individual results may vary depending on factors like device model and usage patterns, these tips provide a solid foundation for extending your
Source & Image Credit: iReviews
