Fix iPhone Battery Drain With These Settings

We have an awesome video from iReviews that shows us how to fix iPhone battery drain by changing a range of settings on your device. The recent iOS 17.5.1 update has brought a range of new features and improvements to iPhone users. However, some users have reported increased battery drain after installing the update. To help mitigate this issue and extend your iPhone’s battery life, here are ten practical settings adjustments you can make:

Limit Refresh Rate

One of the most effective ways to conserve battery is to set your iPhone’s frame rate to 60 frames per second. Higher refresh rates, especially during graphic-intensive tasks like gaming or video playback, can quickly deplete your battery. To adjust this setting:

Go to the Display & Brightness section in your iPhone’s settings

Scroll down to the “Motion” section

Toggle off the “Limit Frame Rate” option

Disable Keyboard Haptics

While the tactile feedback from keyboard haptics can enhance your typing experience, it also consumes additional battery power. To save battery, consider turning off haptic feedback:

Navigate to the Sounds & Haptics section in your iPhone’s settings

Scroll down to the “Keyboard Feedback” section

Toggle off the “Haptic Feedback” option

Turn Off Always On Display

The always-on display feature keeps parts of your iPhone’s screen active even when not in use, which can significantly drain your battery. To conserve power, you can either disable this feature entirely or set it to display a black screen:

Go to the Display & Brightness section in your iPhone’s settings

Scroll down to the “Always On Display” section

Select either “Off” or “Black Screen” depending on your preference

Disable Raise to Wake

The raise to wake feature automatically lights up your iPhone’s screen whenever you lift the device, which can lead to unnecessary battery usage if triggered unintentionally. To prevent accidental screen activation and save battery:

Go to the Display & Brightness section in your iPhone’s settings

Toggle off the “Raise to Wake” option

Turn Off AirDrop

AirDrop’s “bringing devices together” feature, which allows easy file sharing between Apple devices, can drain your battery even when not actively in use. To turn off AirDrop:

Swipe down from the top-right corner of your iPhone’s screen to open the Control Center

Press and hold the network settings card (the box with an airplane icon)

Tap the AirDrop icon to toggle it off

Limit Lock Screen Widgets

While lock screen widgets provide convenient access to information at a glance, they can also consume additional battery power. To save battery, consider limiting or removing non-essential widgets from your lock screen:

Press and hold on your iPhone’s lock screen to enter the lock screen gallery

Tap the “Customize” button below your current lock screen

Tap on a widget to remove or replace it with a more battery-efficient alternative

Manage Notifications

Frequent notifications from apps can cause your iPhone’s screen to constantly light up and consume data, draining your battery. To limit battery usage from notifications:

Go to the Notifications section in your iPhone’s settings

Tap on each app and customize its notification settings, such as turning off sounds or banners

Consider disabling notifications entirely for non-essential apps

Adjust Email Fetch Settings

By default, your iPhone uses push notifications for emails, which means it constantly checks for new messages and can drain your battery. To conserve power, set your email fetch settings to manual or hourly instead:

Go to the Mail section in your iPhone’s settings

Tap on the “Accounts” option

Select an email account and tap on it

Under the “Fetch New Data” section, select either “Manual” or “Hourly”

Disable Screen Time Feature

The screen distance feature uses face scanning to determine if you’re looking at your iPhone’s screen, which can drain your battery. To prevent constant scanning and save power:

Go to the Screen Time section in your iPhone’s settings

Tap on the “Turn Off Screen Time” option at the bottom of the screen

Confirm by tapping “Turn Off Screen Time” again in the pop-up window

Customize Location Services

Location tracking can significantly drain your iPhone’s battery, especially if multiple apps and system services are constantly accessing your location. To save power:

Go to the Privacy section in your iPhone’s settings

Tap on the “Location Services” option

Review each app and system service and customize its location access settings

Consider setting location access to “While Using” or “Never” for non-essential apps

By making these ten settings adjustments, you can optimize your iPhone’s battery life and mitigate the increased battery drain some users have experienced after the iOS 17.5.1 update. While individual results may vary depending on factors like device model and usage patterns, these tips provide a solid foundation for extending your

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals