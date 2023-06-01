DoubleDuty fitness performance sports jacket

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking for a performance sports jacket might be interested in the new DoubleDuty. Combining two different jackets in one single design the wearable is suitable for day or night use rain or shine and offers professional heat dissipation and wind protection. Featuring two different modes in the form of Athletic mode offering wearers a luxurious and comfortable silk composite fabric, combined with seamless integrated technology, DoubleDuty provides an excellent wearing experience.

The woven “heat dissipation matrix” efficiently releases excess heat during exercise. Together with Tactical mode specifically created to help you deal with sudden weather changes, the ultra-thin tactical shell provides wind and rain protection for you. Reduced-price early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $189 or £153 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The DoubleDuty Jacket is a multifunctional outerwear with a dual design, adapting to various conditions. It’s suitable for all kinds of weather and occasions, and comes with a multifunctional sports belt for waist support and secure storage. The DoubleDuty also boasts a higher-performance HYPER version. Switch with ease to meet your style needs in different environments and enjoy the convenience brought by the DoubleDuty Jacket!”

Outdoor performance sports jacket

“DoubleDuty cleverly embeds an ultra-lightweight windproof and waterproof outer layer inside the back pocket. Once the pocket is opened, you can easily activate the tactical mode to shield yourself from wind and rain. With one piece of clothing, you can effortlessly switch between two modes to meet the needs of different scenarios.”

Assuming that the DoubleDuty funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the DoubleDuty performance sports jacket project assess the promotional video below.

“The “dual-mode design” is the unique innovation of DoubleDuty. We cleverly integrated an ultra-thin tactical shell into an outstanding sports jacket. This gives DoubleDuty two forms, making it suitable for a wider range of scenarios. Thanks to its versatile nature, DoubleDuty can easily handle various weather challenges, providing you with an extraordinary wearing experience.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and capability highlights for the performance sports jacket, jump over to the official DoubleDuty crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



