Ex-Prime Smart Connect fitness bike $500 (updated)

(Updated) Amazon has reached out to explain that it has nothing to do with the design, development or sale of the Echalon Ex-Prime bike.

“This bike is not an Amazon product or related to Amazon Prime. Echelon does not have a formal partnership with Amazon. We are working with Echelon to clarify this in its communications, stop the sale of the product, and change the product branding.” – Amazon

If you are in the market for a connected exercise bike, but the Peloton range are a little out of your budget, you may be interested in a new range of connected exercise gear created by Echelon and Amazon . The Ex-Prime Smart Connect Bike offers a wealth of features at a lower-priced point and offers a more affordable Echelon Connect Sport style exercise bike. To do this the company has removed any connected screen so you will need to supply your own form of a large screen TV, tablet or similar.

“We were built on the idea of attainable fitness for everyone. The Prime Bike was developed in collaboration with Amazon , aiming to create an amazing, connected bike for less than $500 and it’s proven to be a phenomenal match,” said Lou Lentine, President and CEO of Echelon Fitness. “ Amazon looking to us to partner on their first-ever connected fitness product is recognition of our commitment to deliver quality at a reasonable price-point as reflected in our explosive growth over the last year.”

Features of the Ex-Prime Smart Connect Bike now avail for $500 include :

– ECHELON EXPERIENCE: Live and on-demand studio fitness from the comfort and safety of home. Ride live with our supportive and energizing Echelon community and inspire each other to climb the leader board.

– CONTENT: Live and on-demand classes for beginning to advanced riders ranging from 20-75 minutes long. Choose from endurance, climbing, HIIT, scenic rides and many others from our world class instructors. One membership works for all Echelon products.

– MUSIC: You’ll stay energized and motivated with the best music in the industry. We partner with the top record labels to bring you the latest music for the best fitness experience. Dance, EDM, Folk and Funk. Hip Hop to K-Pop. Metal, Latin and R&B.

– DESIGN: This bike is designed for everyone and every home. With a modern design and a footprint of just 3ft 5in x 1ft 10in, the X3 Bike provides a high intensive work out without taking over your space.

– 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: If for any reason you are not satisfied with our quality or your experience, you are covered for the first 30 days with our satisfaction guaranteed policy and 5-star customer service. Simply reach out to us.

– FEATURES: Ergonomic handlebars – Adjustable console for smart device – Competition seat with 6” lever-style adjustment – Bluetooth capable – Adjustment knob with 32 levels of magnetic resistance – SPD compatible pedals with adjustable toe cages.

– WARRANTY & SUPPORT Our customer service is here to help with any issues under the Echelon 12-month limited parts and labor warranty.

Source : Engadget

