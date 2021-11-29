Firefox Lockwise password manager app closing December 13th, 2021

Mozilla has this week announced that it is ending support for the Firefox Lockwise password manager app on Android and iOS, effective from December 13th, 2021. After this date you will no longer be able to install or reinstall Firefox Lockwise from the App Store or Google Play Store. The password manager application was originally developed under the name Firefox Lockbox and was originally released back in 2018, being renamed Lockwise in May 2019.

If you are currently using the Firefox Lockwise application to manage your passwords you can jump over to the official Mozilla support site for information on how you can synchronize your data from the application to your Firefox account.

“Mozilla will end support for the Lockwise app on Android and iOS, effective December 13, 2021. You will no longer be able to install or reinstall from the App Store or Google Play Store. iOS version 1.8.1 and Android version 4.0.3 will be the last release. The application may continue to work on your device, but it will no longer receive support or security updates.

After December 13, 2021, you can continue to access your saved passwords and your password management in the Firefox desktop and mobile browsers.

Note: Firefox for iOS will already sync your saved Lockwise passwords. You can currently only use those inside Firefox. Check back for updates in December 2021 on how to use Firefox for iOS as your system-wide password manager.”

Source : Mozilla

