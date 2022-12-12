Final Fantasy XVI game launches June 2023

Sunil Godhania from Square Enix has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details and announce that preorders are now live for the new Final Fantasy XVI game that will be officially launching next year on June 22, 2023. As you would expect the latest game in the series features a wide variety of different voice actors some of which are listed below against their respective characters.

Clive Rosfield – Ben Starr

Joshua Rosfield – Logan Hannan

Jill Warrick (child) – Charlotte McBurney

Jill Warrick (young adult) – Susannah Fielding

Cidolfus Telamon – Ralph Ineson

Benedikta Harman – Nina Yndis

Hugo Kupka – Alex Lanipekun

Dion Lesage – Stewart Clarke

Barnabas Tharmr – David Menkin

“Myriad accessibility options allow anyone to experience Clive’s adventure—from seasoned action gamers to those who just want to enjoy the story. We’re introducing a Story-focused mode, recommended for those players who are less comfortable with action games and wish to focus more on the game’s story elements. In this mode, Clive will automatically evade some attacks, and epic Eikonic combos can be triggered with simple button presses. Action-focused mode, where Clive’s every action is controlled by the player, is available for those who are confident in their skill—or want to test it!”

Final Fantasy XVI

“Another outcast from the Northern Territories taken in by House Rosfield, Torgal was found alone in a snowfield during one of Archduke Elwin’s expeditions to the freezing north, and gifted to his sons upon his return. After somehow surviving the disaster that nearly ended the Rosfield line, he was reunited with Clive over a decade later, and now serves his master with the same fierce loyalty he did when he was but a pup.”

“One of these party members, Cidolfus Telamon, known to his friends as “Cid,” is a soldier turned outlaw that strives to build a place where persecuted magick casters—Bearers, and exploited Dominants can die on their own terms. A man of science, he also conducts research into how one might live in the deadlands—as he and his band of fellow heretics must. Cid is also a Dominant—the power of the Eikon Ramuh having awoken within him shortly after he landed on Valisthean shores. No doubt it was this power that saw him rise through the ranks of the Royal Waloeder Army—where it would seem he crossed paths with a certain Benedikta Harman…”

Source : Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals