Filmzie lands on Samsung TV Plus in the UK

Free movie streaming a social platform Filmzie has been added to the free Samsung TV Plus service in the UK.

The platform comes with more that 1,000 titles that will now be available for free on Samsung TV Plus in the UK.

FILMZIE is a movie streaming and social platform with over 1,000 titles in its catalogue. It is designed for film fans eager to discover new movies and offers expertly curated films from a broad collection of both iconic and new works. Serving as more than just a film library, FILMZIE allows its viewers to build communities for discovering, discussing, and reviewing movies.



For film aficionados and the casual viewer alike, FILMZIE boasts a growing list of titles ranging from timeless classics to new releases from both major studios and indie producers. These titles include Taika Waititi’s cult favourite What We Do in The Shadows, legendary Korean director Park Chan Wook’s Lady Vengeance and Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, and Deception, which features the Oscar-winning Geoffrey Rush.

You can find out more information about the Samsung TV Plus free TV service over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Filmzie

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals