Ferrari SF 90 Spider unveiled, has 986 horsepower

Ferrari has unveiled a new version of their SF90, the Ferrari SF 90 Spider and it comes with some serious power and performance.

The Ferrari SF 90 Spider is powered by a 4.0 litre turbo V8 that produces 769 horsepower and there are also two electric motors that produce 217 horsepower, giving a total of 986 horsepower.

As the Prancing Horse’s first production plug-in hybrid spider, the SF90 Spider sets new performance and innovation benchmarks not only for the marque’s range, but for the entire sports car sector. The new convertible has the same extreme supercar specification and record-breaking performance as the SF90 Stradale yet also adds further driving pleasure and versatility to the mix, thanks to the latest iteration of Ferrari’s signature Retractable Hard Top architecture. This makes the SF90 Spider the ideal car for owners that demand the very pinnacle of Ferrari technology, but still want the thrill and versatility of open-top driving.

The Ferrari SF 90 Spider has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.5 seconds and it has a top speed of 211 miles per hour. It will retail for £425,ooo and it will be delivered to customers next year.

