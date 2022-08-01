Ferrari 296 GT3 gets official

The new Ferrari 296 GT3 was made official last week, the car comes with a range of upgrades over the original 296.

The new 296 GT3 is designed for the track and it will be headed to the GT world Challenge and also the 24 hours of Le Mans.

Born to win, designed to amaze. We present the new Ferrari 296 GT3, our future in Gran Turismo competitions, the ones that allow the closest relationship with customers and the greatest transfer of technology and innovative solutions to production cars.

We designed the 296 GT3 around the needs of teams, professional drivers and gentleman drivers, on whom we have always focused. We’ve studied every detail meticulously, observing the dictates of the new GT3 regulations, to take up the winning baton of the 488 GT3, albeit with the goal of writing new chapters in the history of Ferrari motorsport.

Around the “little 12-cylinder”, the chassis and the distribution of the elements have been optimized to make pit operations extremely fast, while the bodywork assumed a sinuous shape that develops around the volumes of the 296 GTB, but redefines them according to the demands of the track and performance.

You can find out more details about the new Ferrari 296 GT3 over at the Ferrari website at the link below.

Source Ferrari, Top Gear

