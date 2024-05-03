Ferrari 12Cilindri Comes With 818 HP

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is a remarkable embodiment of the brand’s rich history and its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional performance. This model proudly carries on the tradition of Ferrari’s front-mounted V12 two-seaters, a lineage that can be traced back to the iconic Grand Tourers of the 1950s and ’60s. These legendary vehicles, such as the 250 GT California and the 275 GTB, set the standard for luxury sports cars of their era, combining breathtaking performance with timeless elegance.

The 12Cilindri’s V12 engine is a testament to Ferrari’s engineering prowess, boasting an impressive output of 830 cv at 9250 rpm and a peak of 9500 rpm. This powerhouse not only pays homage to the brand’s illustrious past but also pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of high-performance engines. The engine’s ability to deliver both raw power and refined control is a testament to Ferrari’s relentless pursuit of excellence.

The Ferrari 12Cilindri’s design is a masterful fusion of simplicity and sportiness, characterized by clean lines and a sleek, aerodynamic profile. The vehicle’s aesthetic is not merely for show; it plays a crucial role in enhancing its performance capabilities. The integrated active aerodynamic system, which includes a 25-mm nolder on the boot lid and active flaps, allows the car to adapt to various driving conditions, optimizing downforce and reducing drag as needed.

The front-hinged bonnet is a striking feature that showcases the magnificent V12 engine, while the twin tailpipes emit the distinctive, spine-tingling sound that has become synonymous with Ferrari’s 12-cylinder powerplants. This harmonious blend of form and function is a hallmark of Ferrari’s design philosophy, ensuring that every element of the car serves a purpose in delivering an unparalleled driving experience

Step inside the Ferrari 12Cilindri, and you’ll find yourself immersed in a cockpit that is meticulously crafted to provide the ultimate in comfort and luxury. The spacious interior, enhanced by the glass roof, creates an airy and inviting atmosphere. The use of prestigious materials throughout the cabin, from the supple leather to the Alcantara with recycled polyester, underscores Ferrari’s commitment to both luxury and environmental sustainability.

The 12Cilindri’s advanced cockpit features three state-of-the-art displays that keep the driver and passenger informed and engaged. These displays provide essential information about the car’s performance, navigation, and entertainment systems, ensuring that every journey is not only thrilling but also intuitive and connected.

As with any Ferrari, the 12Cilindri is designed for a discerning clientele who appreciate the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and Italian craftsmanship. The vehicle’s pricing reflects its exclusivity and the uncompromising attention to detail that goes into every aspect of its design and construction. While exact figures may vary, it is clear that owning a Ferrari 12Cilindri is an investment in automotive excellence.

The 12Cilindri’s availability may be limited, depending on the region and production allocations. Prospective buyers are encouraged to contact their local authorized Ferrari dealerships for the most up-to-date information on pricing and availability. This personal approach ensures that each client receives the attention and guidance they need to make an informed decision when purchasing this exceptional vehicle.

Specifications:

– **Engine Type**: V12 – 65° – Dry sump

– **Displacement**: 6496 cm3

– **Power Output**: 830 cv @ 9250 rpm

– **Torque**: 678 Nm @ 7250 rpm

– **Max Revs**: 9500 rpm

– **Transmission**: 8-speed DCT

– **0-100 km/h**: 2.9 s

– **Top Speed**: > 340 km/h

– **Length**: 4733 mm

– **Width**: 2176 mm

– **Height**: 1292 mm

– **Dry Weight**: 1560 kg

– **Fuel Tank Capacity**: 92 litres

Source Ferrari



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals