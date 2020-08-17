Feelbelt immersive platform for games, VR , music and more

Feelbelt as a new immersive entertainment system designed for gaming, virtual reality, movies, music and more and offers a unique way to add extra immersion to your favourite pastimes. Supporting PlayStation, Nintendo switch my windows, Apple, Oculus, Android, Xbox and more the Feelbelt has this month launched via Indiegogo to raise the required funds needed to make the jump into production.

Early bird pledges are available from €219 offering a 33% saving off the recommended retail price. Full goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2020. Check out the promotional video below to learn more about the new device designed to provide a bridge between reality and digital environments.

“We designed Feelbelt for gamers, VR, music & movie lovers and made it compatible with any source of sound of your choice – be it PlayStation, your Apple device, or VIVE. If you share our love for high-tech audio you’ll not want to miss this”

Features of the immersive entertainment system :

– The Feelbelt uses ten impulse generators, which are finely engineered to create a new dimension of sound perception in gaming, music and movie. The wearable can be connected to any audio source via Bluetooth, Wifi or a 3.5mm auxiliary cable and can be controlled via the Feelbelt app; both for IOS and Android devices.

– The Gadget has different modes, which are optimised for different applications. In order to adapt ideally to each user, numerous settings can be made via the app.

– Feelbelt does not need a direct contact with the skin, which meaning this can be worn over clothing such as T-shirts, jeans or pullovers.

– Feelbelt owns a worldwide patent for the innovation and has won the 2019 Brandenburg Innovation Award among all the other start-ups.

Source : Indiegogo

