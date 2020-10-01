Feather lets you relax and take flight as a bird on Xbox

Feather created by developers Samurai Punk and already available on PC via Steam, has this week arrived on the Xbox platform offering a unique multiplayer game about “exploration, relaxation and immersion”. Feather lets players transform into a bird, take flight, and enjoy a zen-like, picturesque landscape on your own terms. Swoop, glide, and backflip your way around mysterious locations to uncover hidden paths that only birds can follow, says Samurai Punk.

“Feather is a relaxing bird simulation perfect for unwinding. Whether solo or with other online players, Feather will have you become a bird and explore stunning locations as you soar through the skies! No enemies, no combat, no threats – just peaceful flight by yourself or with other birds.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Yes, the passive multiplayer in Feather allows you to join a flock and enjoy flying with others or just relax on your own! Explore a vast open world, finding new songs in every nook and cranny …. Immerse yourself in a beautiful island that responds to your presence with a hum, tone and rhythm beyond human comprehension.”

– Experience the world from a bird’s-eye view with fluid and responsive controls.

– Explore a vast island with a dynamic weather system and day/night cycles.

– Play with friends in a seamless online multiplayer.

– Fly peacefully without enemies, combat, or threats.

– Enjoy a relaxing ambient soundtrack and sound effects by Mitchell Pasmans.

– Find sixteen unique songs hidden around the island

– Control your bird with gamepads or keyboard and mouse.

Source : Major Nelson : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals