Feather lets you relax and take flight as a bird on Xbox

Feather created by developers Samurai Punk and already available on PC via Steam, has this week arrived on the Xbox platform offering a unique multiplayer game about “exploration, relaxation and immersion”. Feather lets players transform into a bird, take flight, and enjoy a zen-like, picturesque landscape on your own terms. Swoop, glide, and backflip your way around mysterious locations to uncover hidden paths that only birds can follow, says Samurai Punk.
“Feather is a relaxing bird simulation perfect for unwinding. Whether solo or with other online players, Feather will have you become a bird and explore stunning locations as you soar through the skies! No enemies, no combat, no threats – just peaceful flight by yourself or with other birds.”
“Yes, the passive multiplayer in Feather allows you to join a flock and enjoy flying with others or just relax on your own! Explore a vast open world, finding new songs in every nook and cranny …. Immerse yourself in a beautiful island that responds to your presence with a hum, tone and rhythm beyond human comprehension.”
– Experience the world from a bird’s-eye view with fluid and responsive controls.
– Explore a vast island with a dynamic weather system and day/night cycles.
– Play with friends in a seamless online multiplayer.
– Fly peacefully without enemies, combat, or threats.
– Enjoy a relaxing ambient soundtrack and sound effects by Mitchell Pasmans.
– Find sixteen unique songs hidden around the island
– Control your bird with gamepads or keyboard and mouse.
