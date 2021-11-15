FBI Email gets hacked, spam cybersecurity alerts sent out

The FBI has revealed that its email system was hacked and fake spam cybersecurity alerts were sent out using its email systems.

On Friday tens of thousands of people received these fake spam cybersecurity alerts, this was apparently comes using a ‘software misconfiguration’ to gain access to their system. You can see an official statement from the FBI below.

The FBI is aware of a software misconfiguration that temporarily allowed an actor to leverage the Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal (LEEP) to send fake emails. LEEP is FBI IT infrastructure used to communicate with our state and local law enforcement partners. While the illegitimate email originated from an FBI operated server, that server was dedicated to pushing notifications for LEEP and was not part of the FBI’s corporate email service. No actor was able to access or compromise any data or PII on the FBI’s network. Once we learned of the incident, we quickly remediated the software vulnerability, warned partners to disregard the fake emails, and confirmed the integrity of our networks.

According to a recent report the hackers managed to send out FBI emails to over 100,000 email addresses which were taken from the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) database.

Source FBI, The Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals