Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition lunches on consoles

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition is now available to play on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition is included for free in Far Cry 6 Season Pass. The first-person shooter game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft was first launched back in 2013 as part of the Far Cry series of games. Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon is a standalone expansion to Far Cry 3 and the eighth overall installment in the Far Cry franchise.

Blood Dragon is a retro-futuristic parody of 1980s action films, cartoons and video games, and takes place on an open world island. You take on the role of military cyborg Sergeant Rex “Power” Colt. “Gameplay is largely similar to Far Cry 3, though several systems from the base game were simplified or removed, and it introduces the titular blood dragon, a massive reptile-like creature that can be lured to attack hostile outposts.” Check out the gameplay video below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest release on consoles.

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition

“Welcome to an 80s vision of the future taking place on a bizarre open world island crawling with evil, now on the current generation of consoles. Become Sergeant Rex Colt, a cyber commando. Get the girl, kill the bad guys, save the world. – As Sergeant Rex Colt, you are part man, part machine, all American. You are a state-of-the-art Mark IV cyber commando on a mission of vengeance. – Experience updated graphics and gameplay for modern platforms to allow players to experience every cliché of this VHS-era vision of the nuclear future. – Take down the enemy with ninja stars, guns, or even just good old explosives. Your battle. Your way. Their tough luck.”

Source : Major Nelson

