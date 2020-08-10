Akasa Maxwell Pro 65w fanless PC case now available to preorder €150

Last month Akasa unveiled their new Maxwell 65w fanless case, this week the company have now started taking preorders with prices starting from £150 in the United Kingdom or €150 in Germany. The Maxwell Pro PC chassis features bi-symmetrical extruded fins for increased heat dissipation and 4 copper heatpipes.

The Fanless CPU design eliminates the need for noisy mechanical fans so that true silence can be achieved. says Akasa. Paired with the use of Solid State Drives, “one can truly immerse themselves in the experience of soundless acoustics. Breathability, provided by multi-functional apertures which optimise natural convectional airflow, is fused with contemporary design for a minimalist yet functional case”.

The easily adjustable thermal module with four copper heat pipes which are universally compatible with Intel and AMD boards. The chassis measures 280 x 209 x 110 mm (W x L x H) in size and two optional power supplies will be made available at launch in the form of a 150W internal compact DC-DC adapter (AK-PE150-05). Together with an external power brick with four wires to provide better efficiency for the higher output current (AK-PD150-02K).

Features and specifications of the Akasa A-ITX48-M1B Maxwell Pro Fanless Case :

• Material: Aluminium body & thermal modules, Copper heatpipes

• Body finish: Brushed, Anodised

• Dimension: 280 x 209 x 110 mm (W x L x H)

• Net Weight: 3.03 (kg)

• Motherboard & CPU support: Mini-ITX motherboards, Intel® 1151/1200 with Graphics Technology, AMD AM4 APUs, Maximum of 65W TDP

• Internal drive bays: Two for 2.5” SSD/ HDD

• Cooling: Copper heatpipes x 4

• Aluminum thermal module x 5

• Front I/O: USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A x 2, USB 2.0 Type-A x 2, Power LED x 1, HDD LED x 1, Power button x 1

• Rear I/O: Antenna fitting holes x 2, Kensington lock x 1, Serial ports x 2, Power connector x 1

Source : Fanless Tech

