OnLogic Helix fanless mini PC range now available



OnLogic has announced the availability of its new Helix range of fanless mini PC systems, powered by 10th generation Intel Comet Lake processors. Currently two systems make up the range in the form of the HX500 and HX600 machines offering Fanless Cooling and Fanless/Fanned Hybrid (when configured with GPU) respectively. The Helix 600 fanless mini PC builds on the capabilities of Helix 500 with enhanced cooling surface area and added expansion for additional storage, I/O or graphics cards.

“The OnLogic Helix will help you stay ahead of the ever-increasing computing demands of Industry 4.0. With the highest performance density we’ve ever offered in a fanless system, and a range of expansion options, this compact powerhouse can help you solve any computing challenge across your organization.”

“Edge computing has emerged as the ideal middle ground between the power of the cloud and the efficiency and accessibility of on-site data gathering and processing,” says JP Ishaq, Head of Product Management at OnLogic. “The Helix Series combines our team’s years of experience in industrial computing with Intel’s latest CPU technology, to create a pair of systems that have the power, connectivity and configurability to be the ultimate ‘single platform for everything’ in our customers’ factory, products or project.”

Helix leverages Intel 10th generation Comet Lake desktop processing in a compact form factor previously limited to lower wattage, mobile CPUs, giving Helix:

– Improved performance and thermal management

– Triple independent display support

– Extended operating temperature range

– Intel vPro support with AMT

– Intel Virtualization technology for Directed I/O (Intel VT-d)

– Intel Rapid Storage Technology (Intel RST) to enable RAID and protect you from data loss

For full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official OnLogic website by following the link below.

Source : Fanless Tech : OnLogic

