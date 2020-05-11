GigaIPC mITX-4015A Celeron Quad Core fanless mini PC $190

Hardware manufacturer Gigabyte has unveiled its new industrial mini PC in the form of the GigaIPC mITX-4015A Celeron J4105 Quad Core small form factor PC, which is now available to purchase priced at roughly $190.

“The mITX-4105A built with an Intel Celeron J4105 quad core processor features a Marvell 88SE9230 RAID controller for up to four SATA ports supporting RAID 0, 1, 10. It also has up to six RS232 COM ports using two connectors from the rear I/O and four from the onboard headers. Includes a 12V DC-IN barrel connector for on board power”

Features of the GigaIPC mITX-4015A Celeron J4105 Quad Core

– Intel Celeron J4105 Quad Core Processor

– Dual Gigabit Ethernet LAN

– Marvell RAID controller with 4 SATA Ports

– Supports Triple Displays; Onboard 12V DC-IN Barrel Connector

– Mini ITX Form Factor: 6.7″ x 6.7″

Source : Fanless Tech

