Stealth LPC-950 fanless mini PC range equipped with NVIDIA Graphics

Stealth’s new LPC-950 mini PC can be equipped with a choice of dedicated NVIDIA GeForce 1050 or 1050TI graphics card , enabling owners to engage in 8K Resolution video if desired, as well as supporting up to seven connected displays via DisplayPort video ports. The small yet powerful PC is driven by Intel Celeron, 6th and 7th Generation Core and Xeon processors supported by 8 GB of RAM, upgradeable to 64 GB with optional ECC memory also available.

“The LPC-900 series is RoHS, CE & FCC, EN50121-3-2 & EN50155 certified, and designed for use in a multitude of applications including: Audio/Video Recording, Embedded Control, Digital Signs, Interactive Kiosks, IoT, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Transportation/Rail, Thin-Clients, and Human/Machine Interface.”

“Versatile and robust the LPC-950 represents one of the most rugged and unique small form factor computers we have offered to date. It has the ability to operate in extremely demanding environments & applications requiring Video processing performance, we welcome the LPC-950 as the first model of our new LPC-900 series,” stated Louis Houde, Business Unit Director for the Stealth.”

Specifications of the Stealth LPC-950 fanless mini PC include :

– Powerful Intel Celeron, 6th and 7th Generation Core™ , & Xeon processors

– ECC Memory Support

– Dedicated NVIDIA® GeForce® 1050 or 1050TI graphics card

– Supports up to 8K resolution, 7 Display support

– 32 DIO (16 In/16 Out Digital input/output) ports

– Dual Removable Front Drives

– Solid State Drives (SSD) Standard

– PCIe x4 expansion slot

– Wide Range 10-36 VDC Input, ideal for mobile/field

– Wall, VESA / DIN Rail mounting

– Windows 7, 10, Server 2019, and Linux

– RoHS, CE & FCC, EN50121-3-2, EN50155 certified

The LPC-950 mini PC is fanless and sports a 256 GB SSD upgradeable to 4 TB using dual drives and the versatile small form factor mini PC also features dual removable front drive bays, plenty of I/O ports, Wide Range 10-36 VDC power input and incorporates TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) to provide increased hardware security. Prices start from $3,495.00, full configuration details are available via the link below.

Source : TPU : Stealth

