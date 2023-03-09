Fairphone 2 gets its final software update

The Fairphone 2 was launched 7 years ago and now the company has revealed that it will soon be getting its final software update.

After March 2023, there will be no further software updates for the handset and also no security updates, you can see more information below.

In March 2023, we will share a final Fairphone 2 software update for Android 10. After this is installed, users can continue to use their device as normal. However, in terms of software support, that will be the final update. If there is a bug that users hope will be fixed, that won’t happen anymore.

From March 2023 onwards, the device will start lagging behind in terms of security updates, so the device will become more insecure over time. We recommend that you avoid using apps that access sensitive data after May 2023; if there is a severe vulnerability that the Fairphone 2 is susceptible to, we won’t be able to fix it.

Some security-critical apps – like banking apps – will, over time, view the device as out of date and stop running entirely. This is likely to be a few years away, but it is app dependent, so hard to know when it could happen. Regular apps will continue to run for years to come.

Fairphone has said that they will continue to offer spare parts for the Fairphone 2 smartphone as long as it has them in stock, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Fairphone





