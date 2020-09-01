New Toshiba Canvio portable storage range unveiled

Toshiba has unveiled a new range of portable external storage this week in the form of the Canvio Flex range offering a variety of storage equipped with USB-C and designed for PCs and Mac as well as iPad Pro mobile digital devices and tablets for cross platform compatibility, says Toshiba. The new Toshiba Canvio portable storage range consists of the :

Canvio Flex – The Canvio Flex portable storage drives feature up to 4 TB of storage in its most compatible form – offering both USB-C and USB-A cable, that enables users to seamlessly store and access their data on multiple devices, including Mac computers, Windows PC, iPad Pro mobile digital devices, and supported tablet devices interchangeably with a simple one-stop solution.

Canvio Gaming – With the Canvio Gaming portable storage drives, users will be able to expand their game library easier than ever with the ability to carry up to 100 games (4 TB) in a stylish portable case designed for popular gaming consoles and PC game systems2. Canvio Gaming drives feature a firmware-customized “Always-On” mode to support responsive gameplay.

Canvio Advance – Featuring a unique textured design with new colors, the Canvio Advance portable storage drives help content creators and photographers protect their content on the go. With portable storage, using with both auto backup, and data security software, users will be able to take life anywhere.

Canvio Ready – A great storage solution for students and other entry-level users who want simple storage that’s easy to use – now featuring a new two-tone design. This portable storage offers USB plug & play, file drag & drop, and simple storage expansion for your PC.

“The Canvio series delivers data storage excellent for a broad range of use cases and applications. The two new models, Canvio Flex and Canvio Gaming, allow gamers and multi-platform users respectively to expand storage seamlessly and across various devices. They can take their favorite content on the go in a sleek, portable design,” says Michael Cassidy, Vice President, Consumer HDDs, Americas, at Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. “The next generation models of Canvio Advance and Canvio Ready drives come in a distinctive new design that deliver portability, storage capacity, and broad capability for your PC, making them a great option for those who like simple but reliable storage.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet by Toshiba but the new Canvio models will be available at major retailers in the fall of 2020.

Source: Toshiba

