Akasa external SSD M.2 USB enclosures now available

If you are searching for an external SSD enclosure you may be interested in the new range launched by Akasa this week in the form of the two new aluminium enclosures for M.2 drives, that are compatible with both SATA and NVMe drives and features USB 3.1 Generation 2 connectivity and UASP support, offering data transfer speeds from your M.2 drive of up to 10 Gb/s.

– Portable M.2 SATA / NVMe SSD to USB 3.2 Gen 2 Aluminium Enclosure (AK-ENU3M2-05) starts at £43.95/ €46.95.

– Vegas SSD Mate (AK-ENU3M2-06) starts at £53.95/ €58.95.

– M.2 SATA / NVMe SSD to USB 3.1 Gen 2 Aluminium Enclosure and Vegas SSD Mate are available to order throughout Europe and the US.

“The Akasa Vegas SSD Mate (AK-ENU3M2-06) features an RGB fan embedded in the aluminium structure of the enclosure and helps with heat dissipation. The small but mighty fan is also quieter than expected, able to work away without causing much of a disturbance. This enclosure would pair perfectly with an RGB gaming PC build, or with anyone who would want a splash of color and style to their accessories. If you require a more modest enclosure, AK-ENU3M2-05 provides a slim, sleek alternative, more focussed towards a lowprofile appearance that will still provide excellent heat dissipating properties.”

Source : Akasa

