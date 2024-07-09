How to create custom Excel shortcuts

Creating custom keyboard shortcuts in Excel can significantly enhance productivity by allowing users to perform tasks more quickly. By creating custom keyboard shortcuts tailored to your specific needs and workflow you can easily improve your productivity in Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.

This quick start guide provides five effective methods to personalize your shortcuts, from using the Quick Access Toolbar to employing Visual Basic for Applications (VBA). By leveraging these techniques, you can streamline your work, save time, and boost your efficiency in Excel.

Making Custom Excel Shortcuts

The Quick Access Toolbar (QAT) is a versatile and easily accessible feature in Excel that allows you to add frequently used commands for quick access. Here’s how you can make the most of the QAT:

Adding Commands: To add a command to the QAT, simply right-click on any command in the Ribbon and select “Add to Quick Access Toolbar.” Alternatively, you can navigate to File > Options > Quick Access Toolbar to customize the QAT according to your preferences.

Custom Ribbon Menu

Creating a custom Ribbon tab in Excel allows you to group commands and functions according to your specific workflow. This approach helps you access frequently used commands more efficiently. Here’s how you can create a custom Ribbon menu:

Creating a New Tab: To create a new tab, go to File > Options > Customize Ribbon. From there, click on “New Tab” to create a new tab and then click on “New Group” to organize your commands within the tab.

Recording Macros

Macros in Excel are a powerful way to automate repetitive tasks, and assigning keyboard shortcuts to them can significantly speed up your work. Here’s how you can record macros and assign shortcuts:

Recording a Macro: To record a macro, go to View > Macros > Record Macro. During the recording process, you can assign a keyboard shortcut to the macro, such as Ctrl + a specific key, for quick access.

Visual Basic for Applications (VBA)

For advanced users, Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) scripting offers even more customization options, including the ability to assign shortcuts to macros using the OnKey event. Here’s how you can leverage VBA:

Using the OnKey Event: To assign shortcuts to macros using VBA, open the VBA editor by pressing Alt + F11. Use the OnKey method to assign shortcuts to your macros. For example, `Application.OnKey “^+A”, “MyMacro”` assigns the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + A to a macro named “MyMacro.”

Autocorrect Options

Excel’s Autocorrect settings can be used to create text shortcuts, allowing you to replace short codes with full text automatically. This feature is particularly useful for frequently typed phrases or boilerplate text. Here’s how you can set up Autocorrect shortcuts:

Setting Up Text Shortcuts: To create text shortcuts using Autocorrect, go to File > Options > Proofing > AutoCorrect Options. From there, you can add new entries to replace short codes with the desired text.

By leveraging these five methods – Quick Access Toolbar, custom Ribbon menus, macros, VBA scripting, and Autocorrect options – you can tailor Excel to your specific needs, enhancing your efficiency and workflow. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced user, creating custom keyboard shortcuts in Excel empowers you to work smarter and faster, ultimately boosting your productivity and saving valuable time in your day-to-day tasks.

