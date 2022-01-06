Evolv Shift XT PC case introduced by Phanteks at CES 2022

At CES 2022 this week Phanteks has introduced their new range of PC cases in the form of the Evolv Shift XT offering a unique small full factor chassis that can extend in size depending on your cooling requirements. Featuring thick anodized aluminum panels, PCIe X16 Gen4 riser cable, and USB-C Gen2 front IO the PC case will be available during February 2022 priced at €170, £160 or $170 depending on your location.

As well as introducing their new PC cases Phanteks also announced their new Revolt SFX 650 Gold, 750 Gold and Platinum Edition power supplies, offering super compact form factors enabling you to free up space in larger chassis is all build ultracompact rigs. The silent 92 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan with intelligent thermal control optimizes noise and cooling performance with a 0 RPM mode when under 30% load for ultimate silence. Together with a range of Gen4 PCIe Riser Cables and Vertical GPU Brackets.

Evolv Shift XT PC cases

“The Evolv Shift XT has no compromise on performance with support for powerful hardware, whether in Compact, Aircooled, or Liquid Cooled Mode. The Phanteks AMP Series are high quality 80 Plus Gold Certified power supplies made in collaboration with Seasonic. The fully modular power supplies provide users with clean and great cable management with all white, flat ribbon cables. The 120 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan can be temperature controlled in Hybrid Fanless mode for ultimate silent performance.”

“The new Gen4 Vertical GPU Bracket allows vertical placement of any graphics card with full Gen4 speeds. Designed specifically for the P300A/P360A/P400A chassis that have an open PCI slot to allow the Vertical GPU Bracket to be installed directly. Any other ATX chassis can be easily modded to support the Gen4 Vertical GPU Bracket. Graphic Cards with up to 4-slot sizes are supported with access to ports on the first 2 slots. The included 220 mm long PCIe Gen4 x16 Riser Cable allows any Gen4 graphics card to run at full speed without compromise.”

Source : Phanteks

