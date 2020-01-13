New EVGA Nu Audio Pro Card introduced at CES 2020

After first announcing the Nu Audio Pro Card last November, EVGA has been showcasing their new audio card at this month’s CES 2020 technology show, providing more details on how the company has improved upon previous audio cards.

“The EVGA NU Audio Card reintroduced the PC world to high-end audio, both stunning the audio world and making new fans along the way. The NU Audio Pro card also features AVX F95 audio tantalum capacitors to lower distortion, create a darker background, yet still give a dense lush feeling to the audio. The NP0 ceramic capacitors were replaced with Panasonic PPS types, to give a sweeter more natural treble. Combined, this gives an increased sense of air to wide-bandwidth recordings.”

“The Seiryu capacitors, exclusive to the EVGA NU Audio Pro cards, are the progeny of Audio Note’s KAISEI Electrolytic Capacitor lineage. Made using a slightly modified production process, these capacitors were designed from the ground up to improve the audio at every frequency: Highs – Decreased grain and distortion, Mids – Improved transparency and space, yet without glare or distracting glassy character and Lows – Bass is dense and tight.”

The EVGA Nu Audio Pro Card We’ll soon be available to purchase priced at $199 and the full Nu Audio Pro kit with the 7.1 add-on card will be available for $299.

Source: EVGA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals