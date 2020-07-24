New Everwild Eternals trailer showcased by developer Rare

Games developer Rare responsible for creating games such as the Xbox and PC game Sea of Thieves, has today revealed more details about its new a new IP game, Everwild Eternals offering players a “a Unique and unforgettable experience await in a natural and magical world”.

Everwild Eternals will be available to play on the next-generation Xbox Series X and PC systems and was unveiled for the first time at the celebratory X019 event in London.

“While Everwild is still early in development, we are very excited about the unique potential of the game we are creating. The Everwild team is focused on building an experience that allows for new ways to play in a natural and magical world. The development team, led by Executive Producer Louise O’Connor, is creating something truly original and incredibly special that aims to be more than just a new IP. Everwild will offer memorable, engaging and meaningful experiences for players everywhere to share. We cannot wait to share more with you in the future.”

Source : Rare

