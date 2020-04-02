Evercade retro handheld games console with cartridgesupport launching May 22nd

Evercade the new handheld console with unique multi-game retro cartridges from leading games publishers and console platforms, is now available to preorder priced at around £60 and will start shipping out to customers on May 22nd 2020.

Rather than including just a single game, the cartridges for the Evercade include complete volumes from the likes of Atari, Data East, Interplay, Namco and more.Games included on the console straight from the box include Battle Cars, Dig Dug, Galaxian, Libble Rabble, Mappy, Mappy Kids, Metal Marines, Pac Man, Quad Challenge, Star Luster and Xevious.

Features of the Evercade cartridge retro handheld games console :

– Supports 8 and 16 bit games (retro games!)

– Collectable, with an ever increasing library of games on the unique Evercade Cartridge (with 6 – 20 games per cartridge)

– HDMI connectivity to connect to your TV – with up-scaled graphics to HD – your retro games will look stunning on your big screen TV!

– 4.3” screen (the same size as a PSP) – with great viewing angles for use in every environment

– Selectable 4:3 or 16:9 screen ratios (traditional retro ‘square’ or widescreen) – play the games how you remembered them (in a square) or in a modern widescreen layout – filling the screen!

– Supports saving and loading your game at any point – gives you the ability to enjoy some of those super hard retro classics without the fear of having to start again from the beginning

– 4-5 hour battery life – a solid battery life plus you can play and charge if you want to keep going!

