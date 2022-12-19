European Commission says Meta has breached antitrust rules

The European Commission has announced that Meta has breached antitrust rules for Facebook Marketplace because it is tied to Facebook.

The EU has also said that Facebook may be imposing unfair trading conditions on its competitors, more details are below.

The European Commission has informed Meta of its preliminary view that the company breached EU antitrust rules by distorting competition in the markets for online classified ads. The Commission takes issue with Meta tying its online classified ads service, Facebook Marketplace, to its personal social network, Facebook. The Commission is also concerned that Meta is imposing unfair trading conditions on Facebook Marketplace’s competitors for its own benefit.

Meta is a US multinational technology company. Its flagship product is its personal social network “Facebook”, which allows registered users to create profiles, upload photos and videos, send messages and connect with other people. Meta also offers an online classified ads service, called “Facebook Marketplace” where users can buy and sell goods.

The Commission preliminary finds that Meta is dominant in the market for personal social networks, which is across Europe, as well as the national markets for online display advertising on social media.

You can see the full report from the European Commission over at their website at the link below, as yet there has been no response from Meta or Facebook.

