EU Commission says Amazon has breached EU antitrust rules

The European Commission has announced that it belives that Amazon has breached EU antitrust rules in Europe.

According to the European Commission that is because Amazon uses data from its third party sellers to benefit its own sales.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “We must ensure that dual role platforms with market power, such as Amazon, do not distort competition. Data on the activity of third party sellers should not be used to the benefit of Amazon when it acts as a competitor to these sellers. The conditions of competition on the Amazon platform must also be fair. Its rules should not artificially favour Amazon’s own retail offers or advantage the offers of retailers using Amazon’s logistics and delivery services. With e-commerce booming, and Amazon being the leading e-commerce platform, a fair and undistorted access to consumers online is important for all sellers.”

The European Commission has also announced that they have opened another antitrust investigation into Amazon.

Source EU Commission

