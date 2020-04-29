Bangle.js Espruino smartwatch now available to purchase for £69

Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign the Bangle.js smartwatch is now available to purchase directly from the Espruino online store priced at £69.96. (Pricing for larger quantities is also available). designed to provide an open, hack double smartwatch the unique wearable allows users to easily install new applications from the web or easily create your very own using JavaScript or a graphical programming language such as Blockly. All you need is a web browser such as Chrome, Edge or Opera.

The Bangle.js smartwatch is waterproof and AI enabled and comes with Bluetooth low energy connectivity, GPS, heart rate monitor, accelerometer and more.

Hardware specifications include :

– IP68 Waterproof: up to 10m underwater

– Nordic 64MHz nRF52832 ARM Cortex-M4 processor with Bluetooth LE

– 64kB RAM 512kB on-chip flash, 4MB external flash

– 1.3 inch 240×240 16 bit LCD display with 2 zone touch

– GPS/Glonass receiver (UBlox)

– Heart rate monitor

– 3 Axis Accelerometer (with Pedometer)3 Axis Magnetometer

– Vibration motor

– 350mAh battery, 1 week standby time

– 5 x 5 x 1.7 cm case, plastic with stainless steel ring

– Can be disassembled with just 4 screws

Software specifications of the Bangle.js smartwatch :

– Easy to code and debug wirelessly using JavaScript or our graphical editor (based on Blockly)

– Pre-programmed with the Espruino Open Source JavaScript interpreter

– Vast majority of JavaScript ES5 features and many ES6 features including: Regular Expressions, Promises, Arrow Functions, Template Literals

– 40kB RAM for program memory/variables

– Bluetooth 4.2 Advertising, Central and Peripheral mode support with built-in Nordic UART service

– Graphics library with Vector fonts, bimap rotate & scale

– Tensorflow Lite for Microcontrollers AI

– Wear-levelled flash filesystem

– Heatshrink compression

– Upload functions written in C or ARM Assembler

– Built-in wireless debugging

– VT100 Terminal support on LCD

– Program with Web-based Web Bluetooth IDE or Node.js-based command line tools

For more information on ordering options jump over to the official Espruino online store by following the link below.

Source : Espruino

