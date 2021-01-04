WVR tiny open source sample player with embedded ESP32 based audio

The WRC is a new open source, embedded audio board based on the ESP32, offering a “tiny open source sample player with amazing capabilities” says its creator. The board allows youth easily upload audio, map samples to MIDI notes, configure pin functionality, apply FX, manage files, etc, all over WIFI, with the default firmware that WVR ships with, and without writing any code.

Capable of holding over 12 hours (8 GB) of stereo audio, at 16bit 44.1kHz resolution, the board can buffer over 1.5 minutes (16 MB) of stereo audio in RAM alone, at 16bit 44.1kHz resolution. While the optically isolated MIDI input, provides to-spec MIDI input implementation without any additional circuitry.

Pledges are now available for the open source project from roughly $24 or £18 (depending on current exchange rates). If the WVR campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the WVR sample player audio project play the promotional video below.

“The WVR is a highly versatile device, capable of powering a new generation of embedded audio design, thanks in part to its wifi and bluetooth radio, providing all the power of a versatile and extensible Graphical User Interface ( GUI ), without the need for a screen or other interface. Users can upload samples, manage firmware, set configurations, build sequences, or control any other data imaginable, both wirelessly, and intuitively, using their laptop, or mobile device, inside a web browser, or even on a native mobile app on Android or iOS.”

WVR is an open-source embedded solution for audio, with surprising capabilities and includes everything you need to get started with embedded audio, with no soldering, and no coding necessary. WVR arrives ready to operate. The WRC offers onboard peripherals for 12-bit SAR ADC, SPI, i2s, i2c, UART, SD, SDIO, CAN bus 2.0, IR, PWM (motor or LED), Hall Effect Sensor, ULP analog pre-amplifier.

Features of the WVR open source sample player inlcude :

– Playback up to 18 stereo wav files simultaneously, with ~1ms latency

– Accepts virtually every audio file format, at any resolution, and any size, including wav, mp3, ogg, acc, flac, pcm, aiff, and many more

– Upload audio, map samples to MIDI notes, configure pin functionality, apply FX, manage files, etc, all over WIFI, with the default firmware that WVR ships with, and without writing any code

– Holds over 12 hours (8 GB) of stereo audio, at 16bit 44.1kHz resolution

– Can buffer over 1.5 minutes (16 MB) of stereo audio in RAM alone, at 16bit 44.1kHz resolution

– Optically isolated MIDI input, provides to-spec MIDI input implementation without any additional circuitry

– 14 GPIO pins, 8 of which can be analog inputs, and 4 of which can be capacitive touch inputs, plus the many peripherals available on the ESP32 .

– WVR’s Wifi can function either as a Station or Access Point (it can login to an existing wifi network, or can create its own network and accept connections directly from devices in range, without a router or local network of any kind)

write firmware in Arduino, and upload over wifi. Stores multiple firmwares onboard, selectable via the UI. Fully compatible with the extensive, and battle-tested ESP Arduino library, and the exceptionally powerful ESP-IDF framework.

– use RC.js JavaScript framework to modify, or custom build, the User Interface that WVR serves to users, without prior knowledge of CSS, HTML, Babel, Node, etc. Even build and deploy native mobile apps for iOS or Android from the same code base. You can play with RC.js in this REPL, try modifying the existing code, to see how it’s intuitive, and highly portable, component-based syntax works, and check out the README.md file to learn more.

– onboard Ultra Low Power (ULP) co-processor means WVR consumes only ~10uA in sleep mode

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the sample player, jump over to the official WVR crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

