ESO Deadlands lands Nov 16th explore free Deadlands Prologue adventures now

The Elder Scrolls Online gamers looking forward to the arrival of the next chapter in the ongoing storyline Deadlands DLC in under a weeks time on November 16th 2021 may be interested in the free Deadlands Prologue. During which the mysterious Dremora Lyranth Foolkiller has summoned you to help her investigate the Dagonic cult known as the Order of the Waking Flame. During the two unique prologue quests, you can uncover Mehrunes Dagon’s latest plans for Nirn, encounter fearsome new foes, and begin an adventure that takes you to Oblivion itself.

Free ESO Deadlands Prologue

The Deadlands Prologue adventures are now available for free from the in-game Crown Store for all existing ESO players, including those who subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass. Deadlands is part of the larger Gates of Oblivion adventure that includes The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood expansion.

“The events of the Deadlands Prologue lead directly into the upcoming Deadlands DLC and are an important part of the ongoing Gates of Oblivion year-long storyline. Even better, if you complete both prologue quests, you’ll unlock the Grave Elegance mask collectible. To get started, grab the free quest starter titled “An Apocalyptic Situation” from the in-game Crown Store.

In the upcoming Deadlands DLC, you can explore Mehrunes Dagon’s own realm of Oblivion and fight to uncover his plans for the people of Tamriel. In addition to Dagon’s plane, you can also explore the city of Fargrave, a “safe haven” for Daedra and mortals alike that exists in a realm between realms. In the Deadlands DLC, you’ll have a chance to discover what life is really like for the Daedra that call Oblivion home and recruit mysterious new allies in your fight against the Prince of Destruction.”

Source : Major Nelson : ESO

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals