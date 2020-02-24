ErgonBand smartwatch fitness strap

ErgonBand is a new ergonomic smartwatch fitness strap, designed to enable you to easily see your watch face as you work out without needing to twist your wrist. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique watch strap which has launched via Kickstarter this month to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept to production.

The smartwatch fitness strap supports smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Garmin and other manufacturers. “ErgonBand makes it easier to monitor your stats/interact with your metrics while staying focused. ErgonBand positions your watch at the optimum angle. Have a glance at the watch and read stats without moving your hand.”

“ErgonBand is the most ergonomic and convenient watch band. Wear it everywhere for better performance and functionality. The most durable real leather watchband. A stylish combination of different types of high-quality genuine leather, polycarbonate film, and metal to create the best performance, the highest comfort, and ergonomic feature.”

Source : Kickstarter

