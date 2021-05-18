ALTDEUS Beyond Chronos Episode Yamato DLC arrives next month

Virtual reality game is already enjoying ALTDEUS Beyond Chronos, will be pleased to know that the Episode Yamato DLC the game will be available next month. ALTDEUS Beyond Chronos is a science-fiction, anime-style adventure offering gamers a “twisting narrative” together with difficult player choices and has been developed and created by the team at game studio MyDearest. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest DLC for the game which will be arriving during June 2021.

ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos EPISODE YAMATO Trailer

The original game ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos lets you “Dive 300 years into the future of Tokyo. Altdeus: Beyond Chronos is a sci-fi adventure full of robot battles, pop music, and emotion. It features 15-20 hours of gameplay with one of the largest branching storylines ever in a VR game. Become Chloe, a mecha pilot who will have her revenge and annihilate the Meteora once and for all. Pilot a giant mecha and make the decisions to determine humanity’s future. Explore new choices to uncover new branches of the story and discover all of ALTDEUS’ endings!”

